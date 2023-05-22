Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PATK. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,474,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

PATK opened at $68.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.99. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $77.96.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PATK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

