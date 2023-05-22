Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,755 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,986,000 after acquiring an additional 129,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NovoCure by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,371,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,225,000 after purchasing an additional 40,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NovoCure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $167,839.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,294.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $167,839.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,294.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $128,590.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,105 shares of company stock worth $621,533 over the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NovoCure Stock Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

NovoCure stock opened at $79.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.58. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $120.03.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

