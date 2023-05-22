Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 79,225 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,225 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.70% of Maxar Technologies worth $104,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 61.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 19.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Maxar Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MAXR opened at $52.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.56 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maxar Technologies news, Director Eric J. Zahler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $254,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,576.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric J. Zahler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,576.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howell M. Estes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $76,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,695,135 over the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

