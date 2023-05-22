Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $111.86 Million Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.14% of Brunswick worth $111,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth $52,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Brunswick by 200.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 21.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock opened at $76.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $93.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

