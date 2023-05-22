Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 37,521 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Canadian National Railway worth $101,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.29.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.2 %

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

CNI stock opened at $119.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.70 and a 200-day moving average of $120.19. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

