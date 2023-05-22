Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Holdings Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,759 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BVN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 610,998 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 304,399 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,099,203 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,989,000 after buying an additional 1,196,327 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4,762.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,893 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 93,921 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.47 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 2.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

