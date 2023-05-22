Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 8,910 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 79,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 290,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 115,114 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 144.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $19.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $19.72.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

