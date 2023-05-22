Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after acquiring an additional 237,360 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,847,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pan American Silver by 45.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 682,040 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 75.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,681,000 after buying an additional 864,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,919,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,479,000 after buying an additional 146,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PAAS opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -27.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

