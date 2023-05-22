Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Owens & Minor by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 435,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 70,951 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Owens & Minor by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE OMI opened at $20.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

