Column Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 904 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,888 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 71,769 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 41.9% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,999,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $318.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $319.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.86 and its 200 day moving average is $261.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,848 shares of company stock worth $16,635,227. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.28.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.