Citigroup Inc. Sells 71,876 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 40.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of AerCap by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $58.63 on Monday. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.45.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. AerCap’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

