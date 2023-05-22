Citigroup Inc. Sells 55,066 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 55,066 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $134.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $154.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $715,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,258 shares of company stock worth $10,733,371 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

