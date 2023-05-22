Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Prometheus Biosciences worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim cut Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,221,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,221,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 921,320 shares of company stock valued at $105,745,913. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RXDX stock opened at $192.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 37.56 and a current ratio of 37.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.16. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $197.83.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3,768.76% and a negative return on equity of 33.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

About Prometheus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.