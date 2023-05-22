Citigroup Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 212,117 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of BOX worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

NYSE BOX opened at $27.51 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $34.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.20, a PEG ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.01.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.29 million. Research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $354,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,505,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,060. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

