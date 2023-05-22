Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $835,000 Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 311.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

