Capital Performance Advisors LLP Has $7.28 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.2% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Apple by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 42,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,437,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 70,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $175.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.62. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.74.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

