Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $6.87 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,634 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,136,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 934.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 90,845 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,786,000 after buying an additional 82,064 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 5,537 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 23,146 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fundamental Research cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.28.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $318.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $319.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,848 shares of company stock worth $16,635,227 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.