BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $116,000.

Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $10.79 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

