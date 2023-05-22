Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,442,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ Z opened at $45.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $49.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $315,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,047 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $330,803.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $315,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,497,199.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,147 shares of company stock worth $2,140,511 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.