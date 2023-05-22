Aviva PLC Sells 10,145 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,145 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 477.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $78.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average is $68.76.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,275,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $219,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,911.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at $45,275,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,007 shares of company stock worth $441,050 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.