Aviva PLC Purchases New Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,602 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Gibraltar Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,077,000 after purchasing an additional 119,766 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,658,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,865,000 after buying an additional 73,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,780 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 510,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after acquiring an additional 155,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 28.4% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 467,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 103,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $57.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.14. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROCK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

