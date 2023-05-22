Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,857,000 after acquiring an additional 318,997 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,504,000 after buying an additional 791,358 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 24,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,881,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $40.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

