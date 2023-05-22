Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,299 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

COLB opened at $20.49 on Monday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

