Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Avista worth $21,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Avista by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avista by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Avista by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Avista Trading Down 0.2 %

AVA stock opened at $42.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.37 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

See Also

