Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 759.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 2.7 %

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,658 shares of company stock valued at $223,372 over the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -62.64 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.