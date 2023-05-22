Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $288.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.48. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $132.56 and a fifty-two week high of $361.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.41.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 174.90% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($10.42) earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MSTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

