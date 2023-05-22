Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 4,536.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $46,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $82.61 on Monday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.32 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

