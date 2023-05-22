Arizona State Retirement System Has $375,000 Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 7.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth $1,434,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth $8,897,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SSTK opened at $52.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.74. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $81.23.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 52,835 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $4,044,519.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,475,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,474,250.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,640. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

