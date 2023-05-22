Arizona State Retirement System Buys 687 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,580,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,580,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,224,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,122 shares of company stock valued at $31,166,319. 22.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

DUOL stock opened at $150.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.89 and its 200-day moving average is $101.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.28 and a beta of 0.41. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $152.68.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Duolingo

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.