Arizona State Retirement System Buys 314 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in iRobot were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iRobot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

iRobot Stock Down 2.0 %

iRobot Profile

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $32.07 on Monday. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $60.24. The firm has a market cap of $884.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05.

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.