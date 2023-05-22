Arizona State Retirement System Buys 2,461 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Infinera were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 43,641 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Infinera Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.01 on Monday. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

