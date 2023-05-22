Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 458 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 268,914 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HESM. UBS Group began coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,239 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $63,274.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,786 shares of company stock worth $298,622 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $27.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.5851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.59%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.