Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 472,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.2% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Apple were worth $61,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.74.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $175.16 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

