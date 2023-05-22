7,346 Shares in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,346 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after acquiring an additional 96,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,079 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of Marin Bancorp

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,617.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,600.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin R. Kennedy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,617.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,984 shares of company stock valued at $118,774 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Down 3.6 %

BMRC opened at $16.45 on Monday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $265.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.10). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.