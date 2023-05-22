6,561 Shares in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $207.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.58. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $162.01 and a twelve month high of $244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.41.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. engages in the defense and homeland security sector. It develops and supplies airborne, land and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The firm also provides training and support services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

