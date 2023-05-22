20,749 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $63.17.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). The firm had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -145.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLG. Citigroup reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

SL Green Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.