Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Woodward worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter worth about $3,369,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Woodward by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 316,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 12.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Woodward Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on WWD. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $109.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $116.24.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 33.98%.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

