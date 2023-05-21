Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,780 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,459,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,945,000 after buying an additional 804,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,095,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 69.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,931,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,125,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,722,000 after buying an additional 214,676 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.