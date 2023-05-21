Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 30,987 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,973.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

