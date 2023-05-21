Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Affirm were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Affirm Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Affirm Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.
Featured Articles
