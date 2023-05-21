Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2,691.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after buying an additional 2,703,652 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,839,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,214,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,759,000 after purchasing an additional 846,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 797,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Insider Activity at SSR Mining

SSR Mining Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,484.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,484.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur Michael Anglin bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $129,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,926.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,241 shares of company stock valued at $83,068 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.91. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $306.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

About SSR Mining

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

