Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.34 Million Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 116,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 116,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,206.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNB. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

DNB stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,001.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.