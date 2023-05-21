Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Lazard by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lazard by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Lazard by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:LAZ opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $43.44.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.62 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAZ. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Featured Articles

