Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.22 Million Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 135,797 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 634,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,937,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 40.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 465,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,775,000 after acquiring an additional 133,940 shares during the last quarter.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Howard Hughes stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 12,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.88 per share, with a total value of $930,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,973,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,065,128.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 12,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.88 per share, with a total value of $930,908.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,973,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,065,128.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,902 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $142,326.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 182,050 shares of company stock valued at $13,586,134 over the last 90 days. 33.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Articles

