Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 147.98%.

EPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

