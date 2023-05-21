Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,880,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $497,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,880,572.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $674,825. Corporate insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

