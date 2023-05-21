Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,860 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 37.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,069,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 292,113 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 11.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 543,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 53,710 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Tobam grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 934,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 138,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AMC opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.80.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $954.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $72,480,874.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,231,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,640,211.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,238,599 shares of company stock worth $101,534,792. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

