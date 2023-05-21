Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 230 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 60,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.72. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -23.55%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Further Reading

