Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 114,210 Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 214.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,210 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Olaplex by 666.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.19 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The company’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.