Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 690 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 461.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,235,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,372,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 517,458 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.94. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $34.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $6,079,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $14,657,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,223. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $6,079,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,348,118 shares of company stock worth $32,166,699. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFLT shares. Mizuho started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.53.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

